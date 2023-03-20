Imran’s flaws

Imran Khan’s arrogance brought unprecedented political polarization and economic instability to an already fragile economy. He relished in sending his rival behind bars but it looks like he shudders at the prospects of being sent behind bars, though he seemed willing to have his party members go to jail on his behalf. Therefore, he has lately decided to strike a reconciliatory tone. The whole focus on the flawed corruption narrative and doing practically nothing to take the country forward played a prime role in bringing about the present state of affairs, where we are on the verge of default. Politicians like Imran always disguise their personal interests as the national interest.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi