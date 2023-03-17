HBL PSL final shifted to Saturday due to threat of rain

LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League final has been brought forward by a day and will now be played on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The final was originally slotted for Sunday, March 19, with Monday as reserve day but there are 50 to 60% chance of showers. Although a minimum of five overs is required to constitute a complete T20 match, the PCB intend to have a full match and they are going to great extents for it.

“On the basis of available information about bad weather forecast, it is a sensible and proactive approach that we use the off-day and play the final on Saturday, and utilise Sunday along with Monday as reserve days,” Sethi said. “This will give us two reserve days in case the match cannot be completed or played on Saturday instead of the traditional one day.”

Multan Sultans have already qualified for the final. The Eliminator between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United is currently underway and winner will play Lahore Qalandars on Friday evening.

“The PSL 8 is our marquee event,” said Sethi “All the teams aim and prepare whole year to not only feature in the final but to lift the Supernove Trophy, while the passionate cricket fans also wait anxiously to see their favourite team being crowned as the champion.

“We have spoken with the teams involved in the play-offs, and they are not only aligned to our decision but have backed and supported our decision. There will be no inconvenience to the cricket fans as tickets purchased for Sunday's match will remain valid for Saturday's rescheduled final.”

The ongoing season marked a return to the old ways of the PSL, spreading its matches across four venues after it was restricted to just two due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rawalpindi hosted the most number of games in PSL 2023, including three women's exhibition games (11). Lahore will host nine, including the three play-offs and final. Karachi hosted nine and Multan five.

The schedule had been designed this way to allow four franchise - Qalandars, Sultans, United and Karachi Kings - to play five matches each in front of their home crowd. Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators didn't have any home games since their home venues were not ready to host high-profile games, but the plan is to get them ready by PSL 2024.