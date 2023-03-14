 
Tuesday March 14, 2023
Maternal deaths

March 14, 2023

According to Unicef, a woman dies every two minutes in childbirth or due to pregnancy complications. Child marriage, along with lack of access to adequate healthcare, is one of the main drivers behind these deaths, particularly in our region. There is an urgent need to eradicate child marriage and boost healthcare accessibility for poor pregnant women.

Farah Naz Saeed Ahmed

Turbat