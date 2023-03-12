Failed to fix poll date in consultation with president, ECP: KP governor

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor on Saturday admitted that he tried to fix a date for elections in the province along with the president and the election commission but could not succeed.
Haji Ghulam Ali said he would try till the end to hold peaceful and fair elections.
Talking to the media on Saturday, he said there should be no action against the president for violation of the Constitution.
“The country’s political and economic situation cannot afford it,” he added.
The governor said he wanted to consult with the president and the election commission together over the provincial assembly elections after the Supreme Court verdict. But, he admitted, he could not succeed.
He said he had not received any legal notice for not fixing a date for the elections, adding he would visit the election commission on March 14 for consultations. He said everyone was concerned about the election, but he had to fix a date as well as to ensure the exercise was held peacefully.
