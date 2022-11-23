JUI-F's Haji Ghulam Ali appointed KP governor

JUI-F's Haji Ghulam Ali. — Facebook

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the summary for the appointment of JUI-F leader Haji Ghulam Ali as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's governor, posting him on the seat that was vacated in April.



The development comes hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary to President Alvi for Ali's appointment as governor of the PTI-dominated province.

The premier had nominated Ali for the appointment to KP governor's slot — vacated after PTI leader Shah Farman's resignation — under the Article 101 of the Constitution.

"In terms of Article 101 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the President is advised to appoint Haji Ghulam Ali as Governor of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sign the Commission of Appointment/affix the Green Seal," the summary stated.

Currently, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani is performing the duties of acting governor since Farman's resignation from the post.

As far as Ali is concerned, he served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015. He has been a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce from 2012 to 2015.

He has also served as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.