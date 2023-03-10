ECP invites KP governor for final consultation

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali, extending an invitation for holding final consultation on March 14 for the KP Assembly polls.
It was learnt that a letter was sent to the KP governor by the ECP secretary on Thursday. The ECP, through the letter, invited the governor for consultations at the office of the commission in Islamabad next week.
On Wednesday, no date could be finalized in a meeting between the senior ECP officials and KP governor.
Ghulam Ali had told the ECP officials that he would hold another meeting with the commission on this topic next week. The KP Assembly was dissolved in mid January and a caretaker setup was announced to hold elections for the provincial assembly.
