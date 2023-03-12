Imran conspiring against IMF programme, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday came hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for “conspiring” to foil the government’s bid to secure the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“Imran Khan is attempting to foil the IMF programme on which he himself agreed upon,” the prime minister, in a statement issued by the PM media wing, said.

He said unrest on roads, Fitna and chaos were part of Imran Khan’s agenda as he wanted to create instability in the country.

The prime minister observed that Imran also did not want that poor masses should come out of price hike and economic pressure. He said that Imran was at the height of cowardice as he was running away from courts. “He is avoiding to appear before courts because he knows he is a criminal,” Shehbaz said.

Shehbaz pointed out that after backing out from his promises and ideology, Imran was now running away from courts, adding that Nawaz Sharif and the PMLN leadership faced the worst victimisation due to the NAB-Niazi alliance.

“We along with our daughters, sons and sisters surrendered to courts and law. So much so, the PMLN leaders also remained in death cells in fake cases.”

The prime minister, meanwhile, chaired a meeting to review the progress on the ongoing reforms of the Agriculture Task Force and upcoming cultivation of cotton, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Shehbaz underlined the need for enhancing agriculture production to attain food autarky and thus save the country from different economic issues.

He also directed for effective resolution of the issues by improving the supply of food grains and food chain to the public through a comprehensive mechanism.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed upon early implementation of the agriculture reforms for increasing the agri-yield, besides making the federal and provincial agriculture research institutions more efficient. He regretted that being an agricultural country, Pakistan had been importing agricultural commodities.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar, PM’s Adviser Ahad Cheema, SAPM Jehanzaib Khan, caretaker Punjab chief minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and other relevant federal and provincial authorities.

For the production of cotton, the prime minister assigned the task of making it a profit earning produce by ensuring profit-based income to the cotton growers. He also directed for a crackdown against sellers of fake pesticides besides initiating strict legal proceedings against the people involved in its sale.

He also asked for ensuring the provision of quality seeds to farmers through a transparent and effective seed certification process. The meeting was briefed about the projected overall production of cotton and the proposals for the support price.

The prime minister directed for implementation of immediate and long term measures for increasing the cotton production per acre.

The support price should be devised by keeping in view the ratio, per acre cost and maximum profit to the farmers, he added.

He was also briefed about the functioning of the research entities and the seed certification mechanism.

The prime minister directed for a transparent and effective certification process and urged the provinces to play their role in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the violence by workers of PTI against journalists in Lahore.In a statement, the prime minister said freedom of expression was the distinction of civilised nations.

“An egoistic person [Imran Khan] spread the culture of non-tolerance in the nation,” he said, adding: “Imran Niazi poisoned the youth with intolerance and chaos.”

“The whole nation salutes the journalists who fell victim to the brutality of PTI in Lahore. I salute all journalists who despite challenges are telling truth to the nation,” the prime minister said. He said that during the government of Imran Niazi, incidents of cruelty against journalists were rampant. “Whoever questions Imran Niazi is tortured,” the PM said and assured that the government would take all possible measures to protect journalists.