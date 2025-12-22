Inside Prince William's measure to prevent George becoming 'elitist kid'

Prince William 'anxious' to prevent George looking like 'elitist kid'

Prince William is "anxious" to make his son Prince George’s upbringing different than his own.

In a meaningful outing which also paid homage to his mom Princess Diana, William recently took George to the homelessness charity The Passage to help prepare for their Christmas lunch.

Diana took William to the same charity when he was 11-years-old, inspiring the Prince of Wales’ dream to end homelessness and his initiative Homewards.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, has weighed in on George’s recent public facing engagement and dubbed him a "very impressive young man."

Ingrid told The Telegraph: "He is a very impressive young man, but I think William is anxious to bring him up differently to how he himself was brought up after his mother died."

"He is very conscious of not wanting George to be seen as an elitist kid; he just wants him to be as ordinary as he can be. I remember [the Princess of Wales] once saying that they always discuss these appearances with George, that he is never pushed," she continued.

"William is doing what he can to get him to look at the world in a certain way, but you can see how good George was with those old soldiers – he wants to do all these things. And William is happy for him to have a taste of it, but not the full meal," she concluded.

During George’s visit to The Passage, the Prince was seen putting on an apron and helping out in the kitchen alongside his dad. They also took part in setting the long table for the lunch.