Imran doing with court what he did with IMF, friendly countries: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was conspiring to stop the restoration and revival of the economy by creating political instability in the country.

In a statement issued by the PM House, Shehbaz Sharif, without naming Imran, said that the same person also does not come for a hearing when he is summoned by the court.

“The man who destroyed the national economy is now conspiring to stop its restoration by creating political instability in the country,” said the premier.

He observed that Imran was doing the same to the court which he did with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. “He is also doing with courts the same which he did with national interests and Pakistan’s friendly countries,” he said.

Shehbaz said the former prime minister was treating courts like he treated the Constitution, Parliament, media and other organisations.

In a big relief for the poor, PM Shehbaz, meanwhile, announced a Ramazan package providing free wheat flour to the inflation-hit people.

The package is the first of its kind aimed at facilitating the poor population.

Chairing a review meeting, the prime minister said after its launch in Punjab, the federal government would extend cooperation to provinces to replicate the programme.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete the comprehensive strategy for the supply of flour to poor families as soon as possible.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil briefed the prime minister about the Ramazan package.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the food secretary and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Separately, Shehbaz urged the nation to pray for the progress and prosperity of the country on Shab-e-Barat, a night of forgiveness, which falls on the 15th of the Holy month of Shaban.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister felicitated the Muslim Ummah and prayed for the alleviation of the difficulties of flood-affected people of Pakistan and earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria, besides an end to the sufferings of the Muslim brethren and sisters of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.