Rabbani asks PM to explain delay in IMF agreement

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani demanded that the Parliament into confidence on the dragging of the feet by the IMF on concluding the agreement and the reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help the country in boosting its forex reserves.

“It appears Pakistan is being softened up to play a role which is against its national and strategic interests,” he stated and added the people have a right to know if, our nuclear assets are under pressure or if our strategic relationship with China is under threat or our we being called up to play role in the region which will facilitate the military presence of an imperialist power. “These and other questions require a policy statement by the prime minister on the floor of a joint sitting,” he said.

The former Chairman Senate said there is no discussion or briefing by the government on the question of the TTP and the increase in terrorism. “It seems, be it the PTI or present government, they all want to act independently of the Parliament and the Constitution,” he said.