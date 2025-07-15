Sarah Jessica Parker shares new details about ‘Hocus Pocus 3’

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently dished out major detail about Hocus Pocus 3 in a new interview.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the actress responded to a query about a potential sequel to the beloved Disney Halloween classic.

“No more developments other than we would like to do it,” replied the 60-year-old.

Sarah told Andy, “We’ve been having some conversations.”

The actress first headlined Hocus Pocus alongside Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches back in 1993. All three actresses made comeback for Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022.

Earlier in a 2023 interview with The New York Times, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production Sean Bailey confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 was happening.

Later, Bette also shared update about the project last year, saying that she hadn’t yet seen a script but “heard rumblings”.

At the time, she told the outlet, “I think if they’re gonna [do it], they oughtta because time is not just marching. Time is barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing!”

Meanwhile, Sarah will next be seen on the third season of And Just Like That…, HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival.

The actress is also the executive producer of the Sundance-premiered documentary The Librarians.