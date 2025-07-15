King Charles, Prince Harry to have ‘regular communication’ after peace talks

King Charles and Prince Harry are now moving into the ‘right direction’ in their year’s long rift, as they work out the kinks in their relationship.

After a secret peace summit was held between the top aide of the monarch and two the Sussexes’ senior aides, there is expectation that a more open channel of communication will be established to avoid any drama with the press.

Several critical issues were discussed during the informal meeting in London, but one of the major ones was about how to build trust between the two camps, according to The Mirror report.

The insider noted that the issue with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is about trust and how it has “eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private”.

The insider said: “The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have.

“For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them,” the source explained. “The Duke’s team are clear that if relations are to be repaired, there needs to be a roadmap for more regular communication on both sides.”

During his latest interview with BBC in May, after he had lost his security appeal in UK, Harry was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as he admitted that his cancer-stricken father “won't speak to me because of this security stuff”.

He then admitted that he “did not want to fight any more” as did “not know how much longer my father has”.

On July 9, the King and Queen’s director of communications Tobyn Andreae was photographed meeting with Harry’s senior aides Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire at a venue just three-minute walk away from Clarence House.

So far, Buckingham Palace and Archewell as declined to comment to several news outlets.