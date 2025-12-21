Prince Louis’ picture hints at Kate Middleton’s life after cancer treatment

The 2025 Christmas card that has graced social media via, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Instagram account is said to encase a ‘secret message’ according to body language expert Chris Pardoe.

He shared these observations on behalf of Online-casinos.com and began his message by explaining how her smile speaks volumes about her inner world.

Regarding this he said, “what really stands out is Kate's smile. It's what we call a 'Duchenne' smile—one that reaches the eyes. You cannot fake that.”

Because it cannot be faked he claims “it tells us she is genuinely happy, and given what she's been through, that's incredibly reassuring to see.”

Source: Instagram

Mr Pardoe also did not end there, instead he observed the Wales’ kids as well particularly Prince Louis who can be seen sitting, while leaning against his father’s chest.

“This is a masterclass in non-verbal communication,” he explained.

Because “after everything this family has been through, this photograph sends a clear message: we are united, we are strong, and we are looking forward.”

And in doing so he added that “Prince Louis's posture is the most telling detail. By leaning back fully against his father, he displays a complete release of of physical tension. Children simply don't do this unless they feel completely safe. It signals absolute trust.”