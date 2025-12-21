Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stark warning: 'Leave the area'

Harry is determined to make upcoming Christmas special

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are planning a special Christmas with their children Lilibet and Archie in California, have received a strong warning ahead of the big day.

According to a report by the Mirror, the California-based royal couple have been warned of a storm forecast in Montecito just days before Christmas.

As per the report, the Montecito Association have issued a warning about the upcoming weather to members, understood to have included the royal couple, in an email sent out on Friday night.

The email states, "The National Weather Service is forecasting a major storm for Santa Barbara County that is expected to occur Tuesday, December 23 through Thursday, December 25.

“The following conditions are possible countywide: flooding in low-lying areas, dangerous flash flooding, strong winds."

Evacuations are not being issued at this time. “If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your home, leave the area before rain starts. Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave,” it warned.

It further said, "Public safety officials are monitoring the incoming storm and will continue to assess if protective actions, such as an evacuation warning, evacuation order, or shelter in place, are necessary."

The warning has been issued as the duke is determined to make upcoming Christmas special for his beloved wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet in California.