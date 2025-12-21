Prince Harry worsens his father’s sadness with key aspect of his Christmas plans

Despite his wife highlighting the importance of family during Christmas it seems Prince Harry will be focusing on his US-based family for Christmas this year once more.

For those unversed, despite Prince Harry receiving a ‘case-by-case’ security review for whenever he makes trips to the UK, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond came forward just now, with her thoughts about the princes' apparent decision not to take his wife's advice to heart.

She shared these thoughts with The Mirror and noted how the entire Christmas special of With Love, Meghan was family and tradition focused.

But that is not all, because even in many an interview over the years Prince Harry has often spoken about how much he misses the UK and wants his children to see their British heritage as well.

“He’s on record as saying he misses elements of his UK life, including the banter, pub culture, friends, and family gatherings. And he says he still has a deep love for Britain so the images of his family making that familiar walk to Sandringham Church might, indeed, pull at his heartstrings,” she started by saying.

But there is a chance that none of it will last long. “When he’s enjoying Christmas in the warm Californian sunshine, with his wife, children and mother-in-law, the attraction of an often grey, damp Norfolk might fade a little.”

However, where his father is concerned, “I imagine that for King Charles there will always be a sadness that both his boys and their children aren’t with him at this special time of year.”

Not only because of his cancer diagnosis, but also the fact that just recently in the middle of 2025 he and Prince Harry finally ended their radio silence with a face-to-face meeting in the UK.

Before concluding the expert also made a point of one other aspect that makes this entire situation even worse. It’s that King Charles is seeing a very polarizing reign, that too in his own family because while “two daughters-in-law often speak about love, kindness and the importance of family - and yet William and Harry remain as far apart as ever.”