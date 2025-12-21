Andrew’s fears about hurting King Charles in feeding frenzy gets bad

Andrew’s fears about hurting in feeding frenzy King Charles gets bad

With pictures of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor alongside sex offender Jeffrey Epstein having been released, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner has come forward with his own thoughts about what kind of life the disgraced royal has to look forward to.

He shared it all with Fox News Digital and started off by calling the whole Jeffrey Epstein fiasco a “continuing nightmare for Andrew” as well as for King Charles because recently more photos of the known financier and the ex-prince have been released. Some where he is laying on the laps of four to five woman sideways posing for pictures, or straight up beside Maxwell and Epstein on yachts.

Mr Palmer also highlighted how dropping images in bursts effected the media’s reaction to everything and admitted that this “drip-feeding of imagery” has caused many to sit and wonder ‘what’s coming next.’

Because while Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, “try to show resolve and rebuild their lives.” The “further danger is that the media is in a feeding frenzy. Each revelation could be another nail in the coffin for the royal dynasty.”

And now that all of it has been released he believes “Andrew is enduring an excruciating waiting game, unsure what revelations may emerge and fearful he’ll be fed to the lions.”