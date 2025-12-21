Former Prince Andrew not fully isolated on Sandringham estate?

Andrew's Sandringham move comes with surprising support

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the former Prince and the Duke of York, is set to relocate ot Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, leaving behind Royal Lodge residence.

While the order of his relocation was received by King Charles due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, royal expert Jennie Bond claims this move is not as severe as it seems.

Bond told Mirror that while the new house was described as "showbox-sized" by media, it is not the reality. She said Andrew is "not quite as out in the cold as it may seem."

"Marsh Farm appears to be a perfectly pleasant old farmhouse, set in its own grounds. Apparently it will need a fair bit of work, but if that’s true, it will undoubtedly be done at the King’s own expense," Jennie Bond said.

The royal expert went on to note that Andrew Windsor Mountbatten has spent "many childhood days playing on the estate, sometimes with Diana, the late Princess of Wales and as an adult he has spent numerous holidays there," noting that she believes the brother of King Charles has "friends in the area. So it’s not quite as ‘out in the cold’ as it may seem."

It is pertinent to mention that the house is said to be undergoing in renovations before Andrew's arrival. However, Bond says it may not be the ex-Prince's forever home.

"That will be up to him. He still has many wealthy friends around the world and has at least one offer of a palatial house in the Middle East if he wants it."

"Over recent years, I think he has got used to a fairly solitary existence. He has his daughters and grandchildren, and his brother is picking up his living expenses. It’s a lot more than many people. So he really doesn’t have much to complain about," the expert added.