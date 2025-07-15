Queen Camilla takes meaningful step after severe backlash on William, Kate

Buckingham Palace shared details of Queen Camilla's meaningful step after Prince William and Princess Kate faced severe backlash.

King Charles' office released a delightful video of the Queen visiting Battersea, a charitable initiative for rescuing dogs and cats.

Alongside the video, the message said that Camilla received a "wonderfully waggy-tailed welcome to @Battersea!"

"As Patron of the charity, The Queen officially unveiled the new location for the RHS and BBC Radio 2 ‘Dog Garden’, designed by Monty Don for the Chelsea Flower Show."

"The garden was designed as a blueprint for all the things dogs love, and will provide Battersea with a tranquil space for the rescue dogs in their care, allowing them to spend time away from the kennel environment in a serene, natural setting."

It is important to note that Queen Camilla's visit to the charity came days after the Wales family was called out due to their "out of touch" move on the Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday.

For the unversed, Princess Kate released an adorable photo of William cuddling with their dog Orla and her puppies.

Soon after the celebration, animal rights activist Elisa Allen asked William and Catherine to follow the example of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

She said, "The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home, and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch."

Elisa added, "If William is going to lead, he might well take a lesson from King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have chosen to adopt from a shelter rather than contribute to the problem."