King Charles THIS major decision finally brings royal indulgence for Andrew to an end?

King Charles has decided 'enough is enough'

King Charles is all set to make a major decision about his disgraced brother Andrew following stripping of his royal titles and removal from the Royal Lodge.

According to royal expert Rob Shuter, the monarch is preparing to ban Andrew from his beloved shooting weekends beginning in the new year.

The insider tells the royal expert, “Charles has decided enough is enough. Andrew’s private shooting days at Windsor and Sandringham will be over once January arrives.”

As per the expert, until now, Andrew quietly enjoyed these privileges, often inviting 20 or more friends, business contacts, and fellow landowners under the guise of a “family day.”

The source went on saying, “It was a packed social calendar disguised as shooting.”

The insider said Andrew has a ‘comfortable, fully staffed home’

“It’s ideal for his bloodthirsty passion for pheasant and partridge shooting — and for socializing and networking away from public view.”

About King Charles latest decision, Rob Shuter said: “The move signals a clear shift in royal boundaries: no more private hunting weekends, and a steady stripping away of the perks that allowed Andrew to live comfortably and actively on royal land — even as he was excluded from the family’s Christmas lunch.”

King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Andrew after latest scandal related to Jeffrey Epstein.