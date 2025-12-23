Prince Harry risking 'more than just embarrassment', Duke warned: Here's why

Prince Harry has been warned the humor aimed at Donald Trump's hardline immigration unit may have been ill-advised

A royal expert has warned Prince Harry that he was ‘risking more than just embarrassment’ by poking a sleeping bear while standing on thin ice.

The royal expert was speaking to the Radar Online after Harry apparently took aim at Donald Trump for the second time recently.

He recently made an unannounced appearance at a recent British American Business Council (BABC) event in Santa Monica, California, to mark the organization's 65th anniversary.

The Duke delivered a pointed joke about immigration.

Archie and Lilibet doting father said: "Next year, I know we are looking forward to welcoming more Brits from across the pond. Provided they behave and if they make it through customs, and past ICE."

Harry’s remarks drew laughter from the audience, but sources close to the royal warned the humor aimed at Trump's hardline immigration unit may have been ill-advised.

Commenting on it, one royal expert also warned, "Harry has always been outspoken, but in this case he's essentially poking a sleeping bear while standing on thin ice. It's reckless, and many believe he's risking more than just embarrassment."

The insiders told the outlet, "Poking fun at Trump like this when ICE and the U.S. Government have his residency papers under the microscope is incredibly risky.

"One wrong move and he could find himself facing serious immigration consequences."