James Middleton opens up about bond with Kate Middleton despite Princess of Wales royal duties

Kate Middleton's brother said "You're always on edge with being a parent"

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has opened up about family bond and regular gatherings despite the future queen’s royal duties.

James was speaking to Hello! at the Dogs Trust's Centre near his home in Berkshire.

Kate Middleton and Pippa’s younger brother said, "We're really fortunate to be a very close family, and so we get together as a family relatively regularly, and love that opportunity."

The father of one went on saying one of the wonderful things about being the youngest [sibling] and having children last is that “there is an abundance of paraphernalia that comes in very handy.”

James added, "Also, it’s the confidence [they give me]. You're always on edge with being a parent, particularly this time of year with coughs and colds and sniffles going around the place.”

Kate Middleton and Pippa are definitely at ‘the end of the phone if we need a bit of advice’, he revealed and added “And equally, they know that I'm on the end of the phone if they need a bit of advice on managing their dogs."

Meanwhile, last week, James shared a video of his son Inigo saying, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

“Decorating the tree took a little longer this year…Inigo insisted on introducing every ornament to the dogs first, complete with a kiss or cuddle. Needless to say… there are a lot of dog decorations on our tree!”