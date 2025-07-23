Princess Charlotte gets key position as Prince George marks big milestone

Prince George’s milestone birthday is not only a turning point for the future monarch himself but it also paints a clearer picture for what the future holds for his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s firstborn marked his 12th birthday on Tuesday, which happens to be the age when Palace will be implementing a stricter royal protocol for the young prince.

To mark the key moment, Kensington Palace shared a heartwarming video which the unique bond of the three Wales children was put on display. It also foretold the future role for Charlotte in particular, who would be following in the footsteps of the Princess Royal, Anne.

“Over the years, we’ve seen Charlotte gently reminding her brothers of etiquette on formal occasions,” Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey told Hello! magazine.

She noted that the Wales children “will no doubt have quite a unique bond considering their prominent positions in the line of succession, with George destined to be king one day”.

Princess Anne, the hardest working royal, has aptly exhibited the responsibilities that come with the position. She has remained a strong pillar of support, even at the age of 74, for her brother King Charles especially with his cancer battle.

The “close and playful relationship” George shares with Charlotte and Louis, 7, will prove to be a powerful secret weapon even when their father Prince William takes the throne.

Danielle said that a genuine relationship reflected in “relatable moments” of the siblings as they are “seen enjoying a picnic lunch at the polo together and Louis hilariously mimicking his big brother George with a hair flick at the VE Day commemorations”.

She explained, “Their strong relationship is likely to put them in good stead for the future as they will be able to support one another as they navigate their way through their education and later their introduction to a public role.”