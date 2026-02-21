Kate Middleton steps out first time since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest

Kate Middleton makes public appearance after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest

Kate Middleton has stepped out for the first time after the arrest of the former Prince Andrew.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, the Princess of Wales, 44, attended the England vs. Ireland Six Nations Match at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, London.

Kate made her appearance as Patron of the Rugby Football Union, the national governing body for grassroots and elite rugby in England.

For the outing, the mom-of-three wore a blue trench coat over a high-neck black top, adding an England Rugby scarf to complete the look. She wore her hair in loose waves and opted ofr her usual minimal makeup look.

Before the match began, she was seen talking to injured England player Fin Baxter and RFU President Deborah Griffi

This marked Kate’s first public outing since the arrest of Prince William’s uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on February 19.

Kate isn’t the first royal to step out after the arrest. Both King Charles and Queen Camilla maed public appearances the same day as the arrest.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the King said in a statement. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," he continued. "Charles R."