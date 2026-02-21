King Charles fears more trouble as monarchy faces growing pressure

King Charles is said to be worried that the situation surrounding his brother Andrew Mpoountbatten-Windsor could get worse.

There is a growing concern that the scandal may harm the monarchy after the former Duke of York was taken into custody over alleged misconduct in public office connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Since Andrew’s arrest, the royal family has tried to publicly distance itself from him, a palace insider told Radar Online.

As for Charles, they said he is worried "that more is yet to come,” adding, "The king has done everything he can; he has stripped Andrew of his titles, removed him from his home, and is trying to keep Andrew out of the picture, but it is proving to be impossible.”

Speaking on it, royal expert Helen Chard said, "King Charles hasn’t completely kicked Andrew to the curb, funding Andrew’s living situation at present."

"His reasoning is likely due to a mix of family obligations and a desire to maintain control over the situation.

“Supporting Andrew privately allows the king to manage the narrative and minimize damage to the monarchy. The irony is that it isn’t going to plan."

Former royal butler Paul Burrell also told Fox News Digital that the "weight of the monarchy weighs heavily" on the monarch.

He said, "He is a father, a brother, a husband. He has the weight of everybody on his shoulders. I often think to myself, he waited so long for this job.

“He waited so long to be king and wanted it so badly. I wonder if now that he has it, he should think, ‘Be careful what you wish for because in the end you get it.’ And now he has it. And what a job he has now."

"His brother has gone rogue and I don’t think we’ve seen the last of that yet."