Prince Edward praised after Andrew's arrest: 'Scandal-free brother'

Prince Edward 'doing something right' amid Andrew's Epstein files shame

As Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal rocked the royal family, his brother Prince Edward stands apart as untouched by major controversies, a post on Reddit read.



The internet user, who shares the post, takes a sarcastic dig at the brothers of Duke of Kent's while sharing his photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"Prince Edward is probably feeling pretty good about being the brother who didn't torment the world's most beloved princess or get engaged to a human trafficking ring," the caption inside the picture read.

By mentioning the "tormenting of the world's most beloved princess", the post probably refers to Princess Diana and her infamous fractured relationship with King Charles.

The line about the "human trafficking ring" seems to be a hint to Andrew's links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Several reactions under the post praised Edward for staying away from controversies, unlike his scandal-prone brother Andrew.



A user in the comment section writes, "As a Canadian, I never knew Edward existed until today, so he must be doing something right?

"He was also the good looking one and probably would have been a better match for Princess Diana," a second user remarked.



