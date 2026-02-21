Meghan Markle shuts down Harry’s hopes of reconnecting with ‘disgraced’ uncle

Meghan Markle is said to have drawn a firm line as Prince Harry showed signs of softening toward his disgraced uncle Andrew.

According to a latest report, the former Duke of York, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had hoped to find common ground with Harry before his arrest.

An insider said that Andrew believes both he and the Duke of Sussex shared feelings of being sidelined by the Royal family.

They said Andrew saw Harry as a potential ally and even explored ways to reconnect through shared causes or private meetings.

"Andrew is feeling a lot of kinship towards Harry. In his view, they are both 'spares' that have been terribly mistreated," a palace insider said.

They added, "Andrew still can't believe his own brother and family have turned on him this way, and now he sees they’ve done it to Harry, too."

"In his view, that ought to bond them — even though they’ve never been close in the past.”

While Harry may have been open to hearing his uncle out, Meghan was not with sources saying the Duchess of Sussex made it clear she did not want Andrew anywhere near their lives or brand.

"The issue that he's going to face is that Meghan is disgusted by him," the source said.

"She thinks he'll tarnish her brand and will want nothing to do with him – and what she says goes when it comes to Harry."