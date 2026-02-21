Kate Middleton quietly backs Princess Beatrice, Eugenie as Andrew scandal intensifies

Kate Middleton has quietly stepped in to support Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie after their “disgraced” father Andrew was arrested over alleged misconduct in public office connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

While the royal family has publicly distanced itself from Andrew, the Princess of Wales is understood to have remained in contact with the York sisters.

An insider told Woman and Home that Kate has been checking in on Beatrice and Eugenie as Andrew scandal keeps on intensifying.

Kate, who is a mother to three kids, is said to feel sympathy for the sisters as they raise young children amid ongoing headlines.

"Publicly, of course the senior royals have to maintain distance," a source told the publication. "But Andrew's siblings, particularly Edward and Anne, have been worried."

They added, "William and Catherine have been very supportive - the princess has been in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie just to check in and make sure they’re OK.

“The prince and princess have supported the King in stripping Andrew of his titles, and they are very concerned about everyone who has been affected by his behaviour.

"Kate is fond of Beatrice and Eugenie - she’s a fellow mother and can appreciate how difficult this is for them at a time when they are caring for their young children also."