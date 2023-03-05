 
Sunday March 05, 2023
Ashiana reference: NAB approver gives clean chit to Shehbaz

By ONLINE
March 05, 2023

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approver, Arif Majeeb, on Saturday declared Shehbaz Sharif clear in the Ashiana Iqbal Reference.

The Ashiana Iqbal Reference case against incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was heard in Lahore NAB court on Saturday.

NAB approver Imtiaz Ahmed, Abdul Rauf Mughal and Saad Mehmood appeared before the NAB court. PM Shehbaz Sharif pleader Anwar Hussain also appeared before the court. NAB’s approver Asrar Saeed also declared Shehbaz Sharif clear. The court adjourned that case till March 11.

