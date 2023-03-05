PM to leave for Doha today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Doha today, on the invitation of the Amir of Qatar, to participate in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The conference, being held from March 5-9, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity. At the conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of the LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between the LDCs and their development partners.

In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the conference.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at the UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

During 2022, in its capacity as chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of LDCs and Qatar in securing the adoption of Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.