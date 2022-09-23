UN chief wants ‘action’ to address climate loss, damage payments

NEW YORK: The United Nations chief said on Wednesday it was time for “meaningful action” on the issue of compensation for damage wrought by the climate crisis, especially in developing countries.
Ahead of the forthcoming COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi -- the latter appearing by video link -- co-hosted a meeting of world leaders for “frank exchanges” on climate action.
“My messages were stark,” Guterres told reporters at the UN General Assembly following the meeting. “On the climate emergency: The 1.5-degrees limit is on life support -- and it is fading fast,” he said, referring to the Paris accord goal of limiting long-term warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
“You have all seen the appalling images from (flooding in) Pakistan. This is happening at just 1.2 degrees of global warming, and we are headed for over three degrees.” He called on governments to tackle “four burning issues” between now and COP27: greater ambition to keep the 1.5C possible; meeting financial commitments to the developing world; increasing support for adaptation measures, and the issue of “loss and damage.”
This last point has become a critical area in climate negotiations. It concerns damage already caused by multiplying extreme weather events, which neither the measures to mitigate global warming nor those to adapt to its impacts have been able to prevent. Developing nations argue that historic polluters have a moral imperative to pay for the loss and damage, but the idea was shot down by rich nations at COP26, who offered only to start talking about the issue at COP27.
A few days ago, the group of least developed countries meeting in Dakar once more pushed on the issue, calling for the establishment of a “funding mechanism” to deal with the damage caused by global warming. “I hope COP27 in Egypt will take it up, as a matter of climate justice, international solidarity and building trust,” said Guterres.
ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday backed the suggestion to hold snap elections to pull the country out of...
KARACHI: Noted jurists believe that the Islamabad High Court has fixed October 3 for indictment subject to what PTI...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday challenged the Section 124A of sedition in the Pakistan Penal Code in...
We have devised timelines for undertaking verification exercise to ascertain exact damages caused by floods till...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — France 24 screen grabNEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari...
Aziz Bhatti police says four robbers on two motorcycles snatched Rs800,000 and two cell phones from DSP Saad Jabbar
Comments