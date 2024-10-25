Travis Scott fan suffers 'seizure attack' after 'violent clash' with security guards

Travis Scott's concert records more than 55,000 attendees last night

American rapper Travis Scott seems to be in deep water as one of his fans has suffered a horrific injury during live concert.

The incident took place following a violent clash with security guards at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, October 24.



A TikTok video is making rounds on social media, in which a concert-goer can be seen being knocked unconscious and experiencing seizure attack, after he was allegedly fly-kicked.

As per the reports, fans created a havoc and chaos as they started jumping the barricades to enter the mosh pit, from a seating area of the stadium.



Seemingly, almost five people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital by St John Ambulance.

A witness named Alex revealed, "He's landed like on the ground and it looked like he's hit his head as well, so the security guards just jumped on him straight away and actually tried to pick him up."

He went on saying, "That's when you can see he's like shaking and then they lie him on his side and that's when you realize he's having a seizure."

"Everyone was a bit on edge and, you know, it kind of took a toll on me and my girlfriend, just like being a bit uncomfortable."

However, More than 55,000 fans packed into Marvel for the second night of American rapper Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour.

On the contrary, the Marvel Stadium's spokesperson, Jay Allen, told that an inquiry has been initiated with security contractors following the incident.

Most of the fans behaved appropriately, whereas, some were denied entry or ejected for misconduct.