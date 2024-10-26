Zoe Saldaña reveals ‘work’ lesson actress shares with kids

Zoe Saldaña on giving kids work related lessons

Zoe Saldaña wants her kids to “want” to value “work” wholeheartedly.

That’s why the Emilia Pérez star, who is mother to twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 9, along with son Zen Anton Hilario, 7, with husband Marco Perego, has rephrased the “words” she uses while talking to her kids about her professional life.

“I've replaced, throughout the years, two very important words,” Zoe told E! News at Variety’s "Power of Women" event Oct. 24. “I used to tell them I have to go to work, and now I tell them I want to go to work.”

“I just feel like it teaches them that work is a part of life,” she explained, “and that if you're doing things that make you happy, all you have to do is just share it with the people that you love around you.”

The 46-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star also talked about brings her the most amount of delight when it comes to motherhood.

“When my kids have a full night's sleep,” she shared. “When they eat all their vegetables, when they get in the car without having a meltdown, when I get in the car without having a meltdown.”