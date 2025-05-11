Kylie Jenner shares heartfelt Mother's Day tribute

Kylie Jenner savours joy of motherhood on special occasion

Kylie Jenner is savouring the joy of motherhood on Mother's Day, reflecting on the happiness of welcoming her kids.

The makeup mogul, who shares two kids with former partner Travis Scott, took to her Instagram on Sunday, May 11, to express her excitement on the special occasion.

She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, featuring happy moments posing with her babies as she wrote in the caption, “A mother.”

Fans and family couldn’t contain their excitement within as they rushed to the comments section to share their responses.

One fan commented, “In 2015 you said that by 2025 you wanted to have kids.. and guess what, you did it! The biggest and best thing you've ever done. I love you.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Happy Mother’s Day Ky! You’re the best and coolest mommy!”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “I’m crying with these photos. Proud!”

Hailey Bieber, who welcomed son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber back in 2024, heaped praises on the Kardashians star for being the “best mommy” ever.

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018, and later their son Aire in 2022.