BAFTA Awards 2025: 'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper nails black outfit

Owen Cooper, stunning rising star who has won millions of hearts with his acting in recent blockbuster Adolescence, has turned heads at the 2025 BAFTA Awards with his bold black look.
The actor stepped onto the red carpet looking effortlessly cool, proving once again how to grab massive attention.
Owen's co-stars Ashley Walters and Actress Erin have also looked incredible with their signature style, giving major team vibes.
Erin, 32, who played Briony Ariston, wowed on the red carpet in a stunning black leather dress with a twist. The dress, glittering and structured, featured a bold wide collar and dramatic sleeves made her look like she stepped right out of a fashion magazine.
The dress hugged her waist and flared out at the bottom, with a bold slit up the leg.
Lead actor Owen, 16, who played Jamie Miller, looked sharp on the red carpet in a stylish Louis Vuitton bomber jacket, pairing the designer piece with fitted black trousers, relaxed black T-shirt and chunky leather shoes, giving most casual vibes.
However, Psychological drama made waves earlier this year, becoming the first streaming series to top the UK’s weekly viewing charts, a major moment for British TV.
Adolescence kept its viewers and critics hooked since it landed on Netflix in March. Each episode is filmed in one single continuous take, adding to the intense and gripping feel of the series.
Legal expert explains how Diddy’s trial can bring more A-listers under scrutiny
Producer Craig Perry speaks about special scene in sixth sequel featuring OG Tony Todd
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy Beyoncé date night
Amber Heard shares adorable details on Mother's Day: 'I'll never forget'
Kate Cassidy shares mental health struggles after boyfriend Liam Payne’s death
‘Wicked’ director shares his thoughts on Asian representation in Hollywood