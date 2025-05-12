Justin Baldoni breaks ongoing, 5 months old social media hiatus

Justin Baldoni returns to social media after 5 months of break

After five months of total Instagram silence, Justin Baldoni has officially hit “post” again — and he picked a pretty touching moment to do it.

The 41-year-old actor and director returned to the social media spotlight on Mother’s Day, sharing a heartwarming family photo featuring the women who shaped his world, his mom, Sharon Baldoni, and his wife, Emily Baldoni.

“My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love,” he wrote in the caption, melting hearts across timelines really fast.

The snap showed Baldoni happily sandwiched between Sharon and Emily while their kids wrapped their arms around the trio in peak family-photo perfection.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all,” he added, because apparently, this was a group hug we were all invited to emotionally join.

Though the post marked his first public statement since December 2024 — when It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against him, which Baldoni has denied — the Mother’s Day tribute didn’t mention the ongoing legal storm.

Instead, it stayed focused on love, legacy, and the moms holding it all together.

Still, fans noticed. And they showed up big time, with more than 40,000 likes flooding in just 15 minutes after he posted.

The comments section quickly turned into a digital cheer squad. “We stand with you Justin!!” one supporter declared. Another chimed in, “We are thinking about you Justin you and the family are adored.”

The post comes amid the continued legal back-and-forth involving Baldoni and Lively, whose legal team is reportedly trying to access Baldoni’s financial records as part of a wider case.

After Lively’s lawsuit was filed on December 20, Baldoni hit back with a $400 million defamation lawsuit of his own on January 16 — naming Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane.