Blake Lively’s team hits back after Taylor Swift dragged into lawsuit

Blake Lively’s team, who have been trying to help the It Ends with Us actress win the lawsuit against her co-star and director Justin Baldoni, recently reacted after Taylor Swift was unexpectedly dragged into the case.

Updates on Blake and Justin's legal case have been quiet lately, especially after both sides got a stern reminder from a New York judge.

The judge called them out for making too many public statements before their trial in March 2026, giving the media plenty to talk about.

However, the case is making headlines once again after the actor and director's team decided to subpoena the Blank Space hitmaker on Friday (May 9).

In response to bringing Taylor into the case, Blake's team slammed Baldoni and his legal team for turning a serious sexual harassment and retaliation case into tabloid drama.

The statement read (via Deadline): "This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus."

"The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women’s rights and reputations. Including in the past month seeking to strike down for all, a powerful California victims’ rights law, calling it ‘unconstitutional'.

"The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as ‘female allies’ and their team continue to show their true colours."

For the unversed, court documents filed by Justin Baldoni, claimed that Blake Lively referred to her husband Ryan Reynolds and her bestie Taylor Swift, as her “dragons” in a text exchange with him.