BAFTA TV Awards 2025: Full list of winners revealed

The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards were a night to remember, with Maura Higgins’ new bob and Jessica Gunning winning Best Supporting Actress.

Strictly Come Dancing snagged the Most Memorable Moment award, and Baby Reindeer led with eight nominations. The event celebrated the best of British TV, from addictive dramas to fan favorites.

Here’s the full list of BAFTA TV Awards 2025 winners:

Children’s: Non-Scripted

WINNER: Disability and Me (FYI Investigates)

Boosnoo

Operation Ouch!

Reu & Harper’s Wonder World

Children’s: Scripted

WINNER: CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe

Horrible Histories

Ready Eddie Go!

Tweedy & Fluff

Scripted comedy

WINNER: Alma’s Not Normal

Brassic

G’Wed

Ludwig

Limited drama

WINNER: Mr Bates Vs The Post Office

Baby Reindeer

Lost Boys And Fairies

One Day

Leading actress

WINNER: Marisa Abela - Industry (BBC One)

Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You (ITV1)

Billie Piper - Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan - Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Sharon D Clarke - Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Leading actor

WINNER: Lennie James - Mr Loverman (BBC One)

David Tennant - Rivals (Disney+)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman - The Responder (BBC One)

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Supporting actor

WINNER: Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Christopher Chung - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)

Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mckinley Belcher III - Eric (Netflix)

Supporting actress

WINNER: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Katherine Parkinson - Rivals (Disney+)

Maxine Peake - Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan - Sherwood (BBC One)

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Sue Johnston - Truelove (Channel 4)

Female performance in a comedy

WINNER: Ruth Jones - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (BBC One)

Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O'Flynn - Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope - The Franchise (Sky Comedy)

Nicola Coughlan - Big Mood (Channel 4)

Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two)

Male performance in a comedy

WINNER: Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy)

Bilal Hasna - Extraordinary (Disney+)

Dylan Thomas-Smith - G'Wed (ITV2)

Nabhaan Rizwan - Kaos (Netflix)

Oliver Savell- Changing Ends (ITV1)

Phil Dunning - Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)

Drama series

WINNER: Blue Lights - BBC One

Sherwood - BBC One

Supacell - Netflix

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light - BBC One

Writer: Drama

WINNER: Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Gwyneth Hughes – Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Mickey Down, Konrad Kay – Industry

Nicole Taylor – One Day

Entertainment performance

WINNER: Joe Lycett - Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly - Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - (ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors (BBC One)

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett - Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)

Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Single documentary

WINNER: Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods (BBC Two)