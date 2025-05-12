BAFTA TV Awards 2025: Full list of winners revealed

The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards were a night to remember, with Maura Higgins’ new bob and Jessica Gunning winning Best Supporting Actress.
Strictly Come Dancing snagged the Most Memorable Moment award, and Baby Reindeer led with eight nominations. The event celebrated the best of British TV, from addictive dramas to fan favorites.
Here’s the full list of BAFTA TV Awards 2025 winners:
Children’s: Non-Scripted
WINNER: Disability and Me (FYI Investigates)
- Boosnoo
- Operation Ouch!
- Reu & Harper’s Wonder World
Children’s: Scripted
WINNER: CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe
- Horrible Histories
- Ready Eddie Go!
- Tweedy & Fluff
Scripted comedy
WINNER: Alma’s Not Normal
Limited drama
WINNER: Mr Bates Vs The Post Office
- Baby Reindeer
- Lost Boys And Fairies
- One Day
Leading actress
WINNER: Marisa Abela - Industry (BBC One)
- Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You (ITV1)
- Billie Piper - Scoop (Netflix)
- Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing (Disney+)
- Monica Dolan - Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)
- Sharon D Clarke - Mr Loverman (BBC One)
Leading actor
WINNER: Lennie James - Mr Loverman (BBC One)
- David Tennant - Rivals (Disney+)
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Martin Freeman - The Responder (BBC One)
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)
Supporting actor
WINNER: Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman (BBC One)
- Christopher Chung - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)
- Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Mckinley Belcher III - Eric (Netflix)
Supporting actress
WINNER: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Katherine Parkinson - Rivals (Disney+)
- Maxine Peake - Say Nothing (Disney+)
- Monica Dolan - Sherwood (BBC One)
- Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Sue Johnston - Truelove (Channel 4)
Female performance in a comedy
WINNER: Ruth Jones - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (BBC One)
- Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)
- Kate O'Flynn - Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4)
- Lolly Adefope - The Franchise (Sky Comedy)
- Nicola Coughlan - Big Mood (Channel 4)
- Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two)
Male performance in a comedy
WINNER: Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy)
- Bilal Hasna - Extraordinary (Disney+)
- Dylan Thomas-Smith - G'Wed (ITV2)
- Nabhaan Rizwan - Kaos (Netflix)
- Oliver Savell- Changing Ends (ITV1)
- Phil Dunning - Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)
Drama series
WINNER: Blue Lights - BBC One
- Sherwood - BBC One
- Supacell - Netflix
- Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light - BBC One
Writer: Drama
WINNER: Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Gwyneth Hughes – Mr Bates vs the Post Office
- Mickey Down, Konrad Kay – Industry
- Nicole Taylor – One Day
Entertainment performance
WINNER: Joe Lycett - Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)
- Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly - Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - (ITV1)
- Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors (BBC One)
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
- Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett - Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)
- Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)
Single documentary
WINNER: Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods (BBC Two)
- Hell Jumper (BBC Two)
- Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)
- Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)