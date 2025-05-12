Ice Spice gets real about unbreakable bond with girlfriends

Ice Spice, rap sensation behind hits like Munch and Princess Diana, has recently got real about the women who mean the world to her.

During a recent interview, the rising music star shared how important her girlfriends are in her life.

At 25, the singer has quickly become one of the world’s top-selling artists. But even with all her success, she still treasures the support of her longtime friends.

The 'Bikini Bottom' htimaker shared with PEOPLE: "Honestly, I’m down to do anything as long as I’m with my girls. Grabbing dinner somewhere cool and low-key and taking a million photos is always a good time.

"My girls are everything to me. We hype each other up, we laugh till we cry and we always make time for each other, no matter what’s going on, whether it’s a quick FaceTime or sending a voice note."

Just as her friends have her back, Ice Spice is all about returning the love and support.

The singer further added, "A girls’ night in is all about comfort. We’re in sweats, ordering takeout, watching movies, and catching up on everything. It’s the best time for those important deep conversations, a post-breakup pep talk if my girls need one, and all the things we don’t always get to say out loud."

However, Ice Spice's closest friends always remind her to stay true to herself and ignore the noise from the outside world.