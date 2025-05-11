Diddy’s trial carries huge threat for major celebrities: report

Legal expert explains how Diddy’s trial can bring more A-listers under scrutiny

Sean Diddy Combs’ soon to start trial can be a potential threat for many major celebrities, according to a legal expert.

The 55-year-old disgraced rapper is scheduled for opening statements in the federal trial on Monday and a former federal prosecutor, Naema Rahmani, shared his expert opinion on how it could potentially go.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we start hearing the names of other people who participated in the freak-off," Rahmani told The U.S. Sun.

"Now, that celebrity being mentioned may not result in criminal charges, but it will certainly tarnish their reputation,” he said, adding, “the last thing any celebrity wants right now is to be associated with Sean Diddy Combs."

The lawyer went on to share that the trial could be a potential threat to two sorts of people, one being the A-listers who attended the freak-offs and were allegedly filmed by Diddy.

"The video of the freak-offs, if they exist, may be the most damning evidence in this case,” said Rahmani.

And secondly, “there are also individuals in Diddy's entourage that maybe helped set up the freak-offs,” which included people who bought the infamous baby oil, and made the arrangements for these parties. Because "Those individuals could potentially also be charged."

The much-anticipated trial comes after the Last Night rapper was arrested last year in September with the charges of sexual abuse, coercion, arrangement in prostitution, and racketeering.