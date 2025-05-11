Florence Pugh sheds light on bitter reality of Hollywood

Florence Pugh's 'Thunderbolts' also stars Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman

Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh has shared a deep insight about the Hollywood industry.

The 29-year-old marked her debut in showbiz in 2014 with film titled, The Falling.

She rose to fame after starring in independent drama Lady Macbeth in 2016. Later, she got popular for her miniseries, The Little Dummer Girl.

Florence opened that she distinctively felt the difference in her treatment before and after earning an Oscar nomination and joining Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Oppenheimer actress revealed that she noted it prominently how she was received by the Hollywood industry after achieving these major milestones.

For the unversed, the British actress got nominated at Oscars for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women in 2020 in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

She added, "It was like I entered a completely different career. Once those two things happened, it's like I walked through a door, and everybody spoke to me differently.”

While chatting at Who What Wear, Pugh explained, “And it's not that my work had changed or what I could provide had changed.”

The Midsommar star felt that people started to approach her differently.

“It was just that there was a whole different way of approaching me - almost like I didn't need to explain my corner anymore. It was like, 'No, no, we got it.'"

Florence is currently enjoying the success of the new Marvel film, which also stars Sebastian Stan and Lewis Pullman.