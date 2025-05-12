Ella Travolta pays Mother's Day 2025 tribute to late mom Kelly Preston

Ella Travolta remembers late mom Kelly Preston on Mother's Day 2025

Ella Travolta touched hearts this Mother’s Day with a warm tribute to her late mom, Kelly Preston — and honestly, it’s the kind of love that goes straight to the soul.

The 25-year-old actress and musician took to social media on Sunday, May 11, to celebrate the holiday with a carousel of sweet throwbacks and words that were equally beautiful and emotional.

“Happy Mother's Day to the strongest, most beautiful, loving, funny, smart woman I know,” Ella wrote beside a lovely photo of her mom.

“I love you.” No fancy captions, no filters — just pure, heartfelt emotion.

Next up in her tribute, Ella shared a warm photo of herself with Preston, decorated with three red heart emojis, followed by an adorable baby photo where Preston is seen lovingly holding her.

ella.bleu/Instagram

Kelly Preston passed away in 2020 at age 57 after a private battle with breast cancer, a loss that left a deep mark on her family and fans alike.

She and husband John Travolta shared three children: Ella, their youngest son Benjamin, 15, and Jett, who tragically passed away at just 16 years old in 2009.

John Travolta, now 71, joined in the heartfelt remembrance too, posting a family photo and writing, “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly! You did a great job!! We love you!”

Ella, who recently stepped into the music spotlight with her EP Colours of Love, revealed last year that one of her songs, Little Bird, was inspired by her late mom.

“I definitely felt her watching over me,” she shared. “I knew that she was really proud of this whole process and of me.”

It’s clear that while Kelly Preston may no longer be here physically, her love, strength, and legacy continue to echo through her daughter’s words, her family’s memories, and yes — even in the music.