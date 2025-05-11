Kaley Cuoco gets Mother's Day surprise from Tom Pelphrey, daughter Matilda

Cuoco also posted sweet tributes to the mother figures in her own life

Kaley Cuoco felt the love this Mother's Day — even from miles away.

According to her May 11 Instagram Stories, the Big Bang Theory star received a sweet floral surprise from her fiancé Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda while the couple is temporarily apart.

Cuoco, 39, shared a cosy snap of herself holding a bouquet of white roses with her hair in a messy bun and a relaxed outfit.

“Thank you baby for making me feel special while being a world apart,” she wrote, tagging the Ozark actor in the post.

Another photo offered a closer look at the flowers, revealing a handwritten note: “Happy Mother’s Day! We love you and miss you!!” Signed simply, “Tom and Tildy.”

Cuoco added, “French flowers are just different.”

Cuoco also used the day to celebrate the other important women in her life. She posted a heartwarming picture of her mom and future mother-in-law giving Matilda a kiss on each cheek, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to the two best mom’s/gammy’s on earth! We love u.”

Wrapping up her tribute, Cuoco shared a sweet photo of herself kissing Matilda, captioning it: “Thank you for making me a mom, my beautiful, perfect princess. I love you more than the entire world forever and ever.”