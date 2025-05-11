Kylie Jenner played Timothee Chalamet's stylist for their red carpet debut

Kylie Jenner supported Timothée Chalamet for the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome

Kylie Jenner played stylist as Timothée Chalamet got ready for their first red carpet appearance as a couple last week.

Over the weekend, designer Haider Ackermann shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the couple on Instagram, showing Kylie carefully lint-rolling the Wonka star’s black velvet Tom Ford suit while on a FaceTime call with him.

“TEAMWORK – Miss K, you’re hired!!” Ackermann joked in the caption.

The pair made their debut at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome on Wednesday, May 7, where The Kardashians star stunned in a sleek black Schiaparelli gown.

Timothée, who was honoured with the David Award for Cinematic Excellence, kept it classic in a double-breasted suit.

But their big night didn’t go entirely smoothly. Inside the event, Chalamet leaned in to kiss Jenner after his win but awkwardly missed her second attempt. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment quickly made the rounds online, with fans reacting to the slightly fumbled PDA.

“The ICK I felt during this video,” one Reddit user wrote. Another added, “No chemistry whatsoever. And he can’t even fake it.”

Kylie and Timothée have been dating for two years, though they have yet to make their social media debut as a couple.