Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 with sweet newborn baby snaps

Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 with first ever baby snaps

Gisele Bündchen just made Mother’s Day 2025 extra special by giving fans a peek into her beautifully busy life — and introducing the newest little member of her growing family.

The supermodel, 44, returned to Instagram after a months-long break to share the first-ever photos of her newborn son with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, and let’s just say, cue the collective awws.

“I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life… Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived,” Bündchen captioned her post, which featured a carousel of tender family moments.

“Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present.” If that doesn’t sound like someone fully soaking in the baby snuggles and morning chaos, we don’t know what does.

One especially adorable shot shows Bündchen holding her 3-month-old son, who’s rocking a white onesie with

“I [heart] MOM” written on the backside.

Another sweet snap captures a group hug between Bündchen, Valente, their new baby, and her two children with ex-husband Tom Brady — Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12 — making for a perfect blend of love, peace, and stretchy family arms.

This marks Gisele’s first Mother’s Day as a mom of three — a day that comes with a bittersweet tone, as she also reflected on the loss of her own mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, who passed away in January 2024 following a battle with cancer.

“Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day,” she wrote.

“To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy Mother’s Day! Sending so much love your way!”

Though Bündchen and Valente haven’t yet shared their son’s full name publicly, People has reported that his middle name is River — and we can only assume the rest of the name is just as poetic.

As for her new chapter with Valente, the two seem to be thriving. A source previously told Page Six that the model has been feeling “freer” since beginning this new relationship after her 2022 divorce.

According to the insider, Bündchen is “grateful for what she had” with the former Patriots quarterback and “is blessed for their children,” but she is “absolutely loving this new chapter” with Valente.

And judging by the joy on her face and the cuddle-filled snapshots she shared, it’s safe to say this new chapter is already off to a picture-perfect start.