Kim Kardashian heads to court over $10M Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian, reality star who went through one of the scariest moments of her life in 2016, is now expected to testify in the trial over the Paris robbery.

The 44-year-old star is set to appear in court on Tuesday to speak out against the men accused of robbing her at gunpoint and stealing millions in jewelry.

Alone in a Paris apartment, Kim was tied up and locked in the bathroom while robbers stormed in. With her bodyguard out with Kourtney, she feared she wouldn’t make it out alive.

Nearly nine years after the robbery, ten people - including five older men - are finally going to trial. However, the crime happened back in 2016 when Kim, then 35, was in Paris for Fashion Week.

The suspects are being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and planning the crime. Eight out of the ten say they had nothing to do with it.

This is now believed to be the biggest robbery of one person in French history. The thieves got away with nearly $10 million in jewelry, including Kim’s $4 million diamond engagement ring from her ex-husband Kanye West.