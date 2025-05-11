Reese Witherspoon’s heart touching reflections on Mother’s Day

Reese Witherspoon has recently opened up about her beautiful motherhood journey in a touching social media post.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, the Sweet Home Alabama actress took to Instagram and dropped five photos of her children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe as well as Tennessee Toth.

In the first picture, all three children could be seen smiling and posing for the camera at what appears to be a restaurant.

The second image featured Reese and her youngest son, Tennessee, smiling together at a restaurant booth.

Next photo is of Legally Blonde star and her daughter Ava Phillippe, hugging and smiling. In another picture, Reese was seen with her sons on a family boat.

Finally, the last slide she shared was a heartfelt quote about motherhood.

“Mother's Day is a beautiful day to reflect on how lucky I am to have these 3 souls in my life,” wrote the 49-year-old in a caption.

Reese said, “Living each day with honesty, openness, vulnerability, and humour. Sharing it all.”

“It's the journey of four very different souls intertwined in the most connected way,” stated The Morning Show star.

Reese noted, “Each one of these kids has made me a better person by sharing their unique gifts and their open hearts with mine.”

In the end, the actress added, “Motherhood has been such a gift to me. Thank you Ava, Deacon and Tenn… I love you more than you will ever know.”