'Havoc' star Tom Hardy faces fallout after troubling off-screen turn

Tom Hardy, legendary actor who is best known for playing rough-tough characters in hits like Havoc and Child 44, recently revealed that he's been "falling to bits" lately.

The 47-year-old iconic star shared that his priorities have shifted with age, and he no longer feels the need to prove himself to anyone.

He shared with Esquire magazine: “There’s a sort of, I guess, maturing. I’ve done a little bit in every single genre that I’ve ever wanted to do, and I’ve played on some big fields, you know? I’ve done some stinkers, I’ve done some cool things, I’ve played with some really amazing luminaries and people, I’ve had some really cool opportunities. I’m not retiring myself but I’m just saying, ‘What do you want to do with that?’

“I’ve been running at something that I had to run at, to get an understanding that it’s not going anywhere.

“There’s only more, more, more. Of what? Stomach ulcers? Blood pressure? Your knees are going, your hair’s falling out, your teeth are wonky, you’re almost 50… Maybe it’s a self-worth thing, maybe it’s not finishing school, maybe it’s not being good enough.

"But all this ‘I’ll show, I’ll show’… Show who? No one cares! I know I can do it. Well then, chill out.”

However, Tom Hardy further opened up about his health, saying he’s not as strong as he used to be and has come to terms with the fact that he may never fully bounce back.