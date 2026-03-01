Shia LaBeouf makes bold claim about homosexuals in first interview after Mardi Gras arrest
Shia LaBeouf has recently been making headlines for being removed from a business over aggressive misconduct, returning, and allegedly assaulting two men
Shia LaBeouf is speaking out following his recent arrest in New Orleans after an alleged bar altercation during Mardi Gras.
The 39-year-old actor appeared Saturday on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, where he addressed the incident and made a series of controversial remarks.
During the hour-long interview, LaBeouf claimed he felt “scared” when approached by three gay men on Fat Tuesday. “Big gay people are scary to me,” he said, adding that he felt uncomfortable when they stood close to him and touched his leg. “If that’s homophobic then I’m that,” he stated.
Discussing the altercation, LaBeouf said he had been drinking and felt his personal space was violated. “I was drunk, and then I felt infringed upon in terms of my proximity. But I wasn’t in my right mind, and so it’s on me,” he said.
He also acknowledged using a slur during the incident, admitting he said words that were “not okay to say” and taking responsibility for his actions.
Authorities previously alleged that LaBeouf became aggressive at a business and was escorted out before allegedly striking one man multiple times. Officials said he later returned and allegedly assaulted the same individual again, as well as punching a second man.
On Friday, a new warrant was issued in connection with his February 17 arrest. He posted a $100,000 bond following a court appearance and is now required to enter rehab and undergo regular drug and alcohol testing.
Elsewhere in the interview, LaBeouf discussed his family history, saying his paternal grandmother was a lesbian who married a man who served as her “beard,” a partner meant to conceal someone’s sexuality publicly.
He also spoke briefly about the end of his marriage to Mia Goth. The former couple also shares a daughter, Isabel, who turns four in March.
