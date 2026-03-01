News

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William opt for ‘show stopping style’

Kate Middleton and Prince William put out a chic image for public

By Eleen Bukhari
March 01, 2026
Why Kate Middleton, Prince William opt for ‘show stopping style’
Why Kate Middleton, Prince William opt for ‘show stopping style’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are lauded for their grace and style by a body language expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who recently made a trip to their Duchy this week, showcased the immersive side of their personality.

Speaking about their body language, expert Judi James told the Mirror : "Kate and William are clearly aware of their royal brief despite a desire to show their immersive side and lower their own status signals in a desire to make the children they meet feel comfortable but not overwhelmed. Kate's outfit is stunning in a similar way that the late Queen's outfits were always chosen to make her stand out but without looking too fussy.

She added: "Royal visits need to create memories for the people they meet, especially the children. They'll remember a magical experience for the rest of their lives, which means a requirement for the couple to look special. For Kate there is a signature blend of providing enough breath-taking memories with body language that defines that immersive, natural and unintimidating profile to go with her show-stopping styling.

Judi continued: "The pair ooze effortless elegance and status, which makes them appear to put effort into the kind of body lowering and status-diminishing rituals that will allow they people they meet to feel like the centre of attention. They appear focused on joining in play and other routines in a bid to show intense interest and to lift the mood with smiles and touches."