Why Kate Middleton, Prince William opt for ‘show stopping style’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are lauded for their grace and style by a body language expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who recently made a trip to their Duchy this week, showcased the immersive side of their personality.

Speaking about their body language, expert Judi James told the Mirror : "Kate and William are clearly aware of their royal brief despite a desire to show their immersive side and lower their own status signals in a desire to make the children they meet feel comfortable but not overwhelmed. Kate's outfit is stunning in a similar way that the late Queen's outfits were always chosen to make her stand out but without looking too fussy.

She added: "Royal visits need to create memories for the people they meet, especially the children. They'll remember a magical experience for the rest of their lives, which means a requirement for the couple to look special. For Kate there is a signature blend of providing enough breath-taking memories with body language that defines that immersive, natural and unintimidating profile to go with her show-stopping styling.

Judi continued: "The pair ooze effortless elegance and status, which makes them appear to put effort into the kind of body lowering and status-diminishing rituals that will allow they people they meet to feel like the centre of attention. They appear focused on joining in play and other routines in a bid to show intense interest and to lift the mood with smiles and touches."