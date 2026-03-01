Luke Grimes reveals hilarious reason his baby can't stop laughing at him

Luke Grimes shared honest thoughts of his son about his on-screen cowboy persona.

Speaking with People Magazine, the Yellowstone star revealed that his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes and their one-year-old son visited him frequently during the time of filming Marshals in Utah.

"They were with me the entire time. They basically moved to Park City for the entire shoot. They were five minutes from the sound stage, so they would come all the time," Grimes shared.

As Grimes reprise the role of Kayce Dutton in the upcoming series, he revealed that his signature cowboy hat draws laughter in his home.

He said, "My son thinks my cowboy hat is really funny."

"He doesn’t understand why I have that big thing on my head, but he loves it. He’s very excited when he got to come to stage," Grimes added.

Luke Grimes and wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes welcomed their son in October 2024. The actor also shared his thoughts on fatherhood previously.

"I think people talk about your heart expanding a little bit every day, and it's so true. It’s like there’s a love growing inside of me that I didn’t know I was capable of, and it’s incredible and it’s scary because you have so much more skin in the game," the Marshals star stated.